A majority of Canadians think they are excessively taxed by a federal government that overspends and uses poor judgement on its spending, according to an MEI-Ipsos poll released July 20.

“Not only do Canadians find that the Trudeau government spends too much, but they also find that it spends unwisely,” explains Renaud Brossard, senior director of communications at the Montreal Economic Institute.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(1) comment

Alterego64
Alterego64

seriously? They needed a poll for this? No kidding they overspend/promise and under deliver.

