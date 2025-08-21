Mein Kampf to mein pronouns: How a German neo-Nazi changed genders to avoid serving time in a men’s prison

A storm of controversy has erupted in Germany over whether a convicted neo-Nazi should serve time in a women’s or a men’s prison, after legally changing his/her gender under the country’s new so-called "Self-Determination Act" that was instituted in 2024.In July 2023, “Marla”-Svenja Liebich was sentenced by the Halle District Court in Sachsen-Anhalt (Saxony-Anhalt) to one year and six months in prison without parole. The charges included incitement to “hatred, defamation, and insult”. These convictions are tied to Liebich’s long record of neo-Nazi agitation. At the time of sentencing, “she” was publicly known as Sven Liebich, a former member of the banned neo-Nazi network Blood and Honour.For a man who once trafficked in hate speech, his new identity may be the ultimate rebranding exercise. For a man once known for marching in goose-steps, the image of turning up in stilettos is a sharp twist of irony..The timing has raised eyebrows. German media outlets, including left-leaning Der Spiegel, openly questioned the sincerity of the move, noting that Liebich has a history of making "queerphobic" statements. Der Spiegel suggested it was “likely that Liebich made the change of civil status in an abusive manner to provoke and embarrass the state.” Some critics say the maneuver looks less like a genuine transition and more like a strategy to avoid a harsher men’s prison.Liebich, for “her” part, insists the transition is genuine and has pursued legal action against media outlets that cast doubt on his motives. A complaint filed against Der Spiegel with the Press Council was rejected unanimously. .Despite the skepticism, authorities confirmed that Liebich will begin serving “her” prison term at Chemnitz Women’s Prison. He even posted on X: “On August 29, 2025, at 10 pm, I will arrive at the Chemnitz correctional facility with my suitcases.” The women’s prison officials will assess his placement upon arrival, with the option to transfer him if “she” is deemed a security risk.Meanwhile, Liebich has suffered another legal defeat, this time against journalist Julian Reichelt, who derided his female gender identity on social media. Berlin’s Regional Court dismissed Liebich’s application for an injunction against him, ruling it unfounded..The case has fuelled fierce debate in Germany about the intersection of prison policy, transgender rights, and potential loopholes in the Self-Determination Act. For critics, the irony is hard to miss: a figure once notorious for right wing nationalism is relying on gender identity policy, less Third Reich and more third option.Either way, it’s a case where the far right has taken an unexpected left turn into identity politics.