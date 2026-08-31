Mel Gibson sparks backlash after mimicking sign language interpreter at Fan Expo

CALGARY — Mel Gibson is in hot water after a video of the famous actor seemingly mocking a deaf American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter has gone viral.In the video from Fan Expo Canada in Toronto on Saturday, Gibson is introduced by panel moderator Liam Crowley and then walks onstage behind an interpreter using sign language for deaf attendees in the audience..As he walks out, Gibson is seen mimicking the interpreter’s sign language before shaking hands with Crowley and sitting down for the panel.The clip quickly spread across social media, sparking widespread debate.“Always disappointing to see my language mocked. We work hard to get our language recognized and be taken seriously,” one commentator said, while others called Gibson’s gestures “insensitive.”.However, the famous actor’s supporters pushed back, with political commentator Mario Nawfal calling Gibson “one of the greatest actors of all time [who] also happens to be one of the greatest trolls of all time.”Another defender suggested the actor had been signing a joke that critics simply missed, accusing detractors of being “blinded by hatred.”Some dismissed the outrage as virtue signalling, noting that only a small fraction of people are truly fluent in sign language..“The number of people who are actually fluent in sign language is less than 2%; the number of those who actually use it is one-third of that number,” the commentator said.Commentators opposed to Gibson also highlighted Reacher star Alan Ritchson’s more respectful approach at the same event as an example of "a master class.”.Gibson himself has not issued a direct statement about the video or clarified his intentions..On Monday, however, he shared a photo from the Fan Expo event on his official X account, saying: “Another week, another chance to get things right. Life doesn’t promise an easy road. Keep your feet planted, do what you can, and leave the rest in God’s hands. Stay strong. Stay grateful. Keep the faith.”