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Melania Trump secures local ceasefire in Ukraine

Melania Trump’s official portrait photo was taken on Jan. 21 in the Yellow Room.
Melania Trump’s official portrait photo was taken on Jan. 21 in the Yellow Room.Régine Mahaux/White House
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Russia
Ukraine War
Ukraine
Russia Ukraine War
Ceasefire
Melania Trump
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