Melania Trump secures local ceasefire in Ukraine

OTTAWA — U.S. First Lady Melania Trump has helped negotiate a temporary ceasefire in a Russian-occupied Ukrainian city, with both sides agreeing to allow humanitarian aid and the evacuation of civilians, according to the White House.The agreement covers Oleshky, a city near the front lines in southern Ukraine that has been under Russian occupation since the start of the war in 2022.The ceasefire is set to begin October 29, giving humanitarian workers an opportunity to deliver food, medicine and clean water to residents who have spent years living under Russian control.“The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster,” Trump said in a statement Friday.“Oleshky’s remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food, and clean water.”The White House estimates that between 1,700 and 2,000 people remain in the city, including about 50 children. Before the Russian invasion, Oleshky was home to roughly 24,000 people..The first lady said residents would be able to choose whether to leave for Ukrainian- or Russian-controlled territory.“Residents who wish to evacuate will receive coordinated support and transportation to their preferred destination. I anticipate some will want to go to Russia, and some to Ukraine,” she said.The agreement also provides for representatives from both countries to assess residents' needs and help arrange evacuations. Roads used for humanitarian access will need to be cleared of mines.Oleshky sits across the Dnipro River from Kherson, a city recaptured by Ukrainian forces in November 2022. It was also devastated by flooding after the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in June 2023.According to the White House, the first lady and her representative worked with officials from both countries to reach the arrangement.The announcement follows her earlier involvement in efforts to return Ukrainian children separated from their families during the war.The ceasefire is limited to Oleshky and does not extend to the wider conflict, which has continued despite diplomatic efforts by President Donald Trump to bring Moscow and Kyiv to the negotiating table.The White House announcement had not been independently confirmed by both governments as of Friday morning.