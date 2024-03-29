Melfort MLA shares redemption story to Sask Legislature

The Saskatchewan Legislature sat for its last day Thursday before the Easter weekend, giving MLA Todd Goudy the chance to share how the life and death of Jesus brought him redemption."This is the weekend many of us will be celebrating such a strange and victorious turn of events. For me, it's where we find hope for the future. Like others in this house, I grew up knowing right from wrong but found wrong too often and right was harder to do than say," Goudy told his fellow MLAs from the floor of the legislature on Thursday."I was thankful to hear the hopeful story of a Jewish carpenter's son who was stronger than sin and it turned out was stronger than death. As both the Son of God and the son of man, he was able to reconcile our earth with his heaven, though the price for him was higher than we know. Father, forgive them were three shocking words and yet beautiful words from his bleeding lips, an innocent savior dying on the cross for the world that he loved.""For me, Mr. Speaker, forgiveness is the most humbling possession that I have, but also life's most changing. It turns out the story of forgiveness isn't over. And the one who forgives us, teaches us to forgive one another: 'Forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors.' "In a day when people seem so divided and we can fight over so many things, this shattered world needs Easter. It needs a peacemaking Saviour, with the power to let us start over. One who conquered sin and death and lucky for us we have him. And though he was dead, Jesus is alive. Happy Easter, everyone."Goudy has been MLA for Melfort since winning a by-election in 2018. He has been appointed to serve on the Public Accounts Committee, as the secretary for Francophone affairs, secretary for parks, culture and sports, provincial secretary, legislative secretary to the premier and as a member of the provincial Treasury Board. Todd is currently enjoying his role as secretary to the minister of education.According to his legislative bio, Goudy was raised in Melfort as the third son in his family. He spent his younger years manning the shop and through his later teenage years, he enjoyed working with his father and brothers doing field research on test plots for zero-till agriculture.Goudy moved to Albania in the early 90s, there "to serve the people as they were attempting to rebuild democracy, freedoms of faith, and commerce after the fall of the communist government."The MLA and his wife Tannis have six children. He spent most of his married life as a minister in the Baptist church. During that time had a furniture manufacturing company and spent ten years on the school board of the Northeast School Division.