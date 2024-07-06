Memo reveals feds knew $700-million ventilator plan was waste of money

The Department of Public Works knew within months that its $700 million pandemic ventilator program would be a financial misstep, an internal memo reveals. Blacklock's Reporter says the document contradicts former Public Works Minister Anita Anand's testimony that payments were made to preferred contractors "prior to the information coming forward.""In the fall of 2020, it was becoming apparent that the quantities contracted by the Department of Public Works, coupled with the quantities procured directly by provinces and territories, indicated Canada would have an oversupply of ventilators," stated the January 18, 2022 memo. "In response to this, Canada proceeded to reduce the quantities required by terminating contracts for convenience with domestic manufacturers."Despite this awareness, Access to Information records show the department continued receiving unnecessary ventilators into 2021 and 2022. Suppliers were typically paid $20 million upfront, with additional large cash payments upon delivery.The department had ordered 37,500 ventilators, of which 27,499 were delivered, according to the memo. Some devices, costing $22,600 each, were auctioned as scrap metal for as little as $6 apiece.The memo, titled Ventilator Procurement, denied any political interference, stating that companies were "invited to send proposals" reviewed by a panel of experts. However, no panel members were named."The panel, which included medical clinicians, respirologists, biomechanical engineers, and manufacturing professionals, was asked to provide the government with the best advice on which designs would be most useful in the fight against COVID-19 and could be manufactured quickly to meet the needs of Canada’s public health system," the memo explained.This statement is at odds with internal records showing that then-Minister Anand was personally involved in contracting. An April 17, 2020, staff email to Thornhill Medical, a Toronto manufacturer in Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s University-Rosedale riding, indicated, "Minister Anand is looking to touch base with you to speak about your needs." Thornhill Medical was awarded a $200.5 million contract.Another contract worth $237.3 million benefited Baylis Medical Co. of Montréal, owned by former Liberal MP Frank Baylis (Pierrefonds-Dollard, Que.). Minister Anand, in 2020 testimony at the Commons government operations committee, denied any knowledge of Baylis, who had served in the Liberal caucus."I have no idea who Frank Baylis is," testified Anand. "I have never met him," she added. "I have never seen him. I could not pick him out of a crowd."In 2021, Anand testified before the government operations committee, asserting that her department managed the ventilator program cautiously and prudently. She claimed it took staff a year to realize they had wasted millions on medical devices that would never be used."At the beginning of the pandemic, it wasn’t clear how many ventilators would be necessary to prepare for any eventuality," testified Anand. "These contracts were put in place a year ago, prior to the information coming forward that we may now know.""I do have the Canadian taxpayers’ interests at heart when I am doing my job," said Anand. "I am very, very concerned with that issue myself."