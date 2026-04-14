Memo warns corporate tax hikes risk hollowing out Canadian industry

A newly declassified 2002 memo from Liberal Senate appointee Peter Harder cautions that raising corporate taxes could drive key companies and decision-making functions out of Canada, threatening the country’s long-term economic growth.Harder, then a deputy industry minister, wrote the memo for a Coordinating Committee of Deputy Ministers. Titled Is Corporate Canada Being Hollowed Out?, it warned that increasing corporate taxes could spur “hollowing out,” a term describing the relocation of head offices, senior decision makers, and high-value corporate functions to foreign jurisdictions.“A positive business climate is the cornerstone to making Canada an attractive destination for investment, high-value activities and key corporate functions,” Harder wrote. “Hollowing out remains a recurring concern. The loss of key and strategic decision-making functions can be detrimental to the retention, attraction and development of other high-value activities within Canada, with serious consequences for Canada’s future economic growth.”Following Harder’s advice, cabinet cut the federal income tax rate on large corporations from 21% to 15% in 2006, a postwar low. Then-Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney later criticized the private sector for not spending the resulting savings, calling unused funds “dead money” and urging businesses to put capital to work or return it to shareholders..Since then, Ottawa has adjusted corporate tax policy with caution. In 2022, the federal government raised the corporate tax rate for banks and insurers from 15% to 16.5%, generating $460 million annually, and imposed a temporary 15% Canada Recovery Dividend surcharge. A planned $17.4 billion capital gains tax increase in 2024 was blocked by a nine-week Conservative filibuster in the House of Commons.The declassified memo underscores long-standing concerns that aggressive corporate taxation could undermine Canada’s competitiveness and weaken domestic industry.