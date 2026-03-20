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Memorial for Kamloops 'graves' takes place at Fort Calgary

Frances Widdowson
Frances WiddowsonPhoto Credit: Leah Mushet, WS
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Calgary
City Of Calgary
Frances Widdowson
Fort Calgary
Calgary City Hall
Kamloops graves claim
Mayor Jeremy Farkas
first nation memorial calgary
Memorial for Kamloops graves claim
Memorial for kamloops graves takes place at Fort Calgary
Fort Calgary memorial

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