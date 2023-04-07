Memorial University Sign
The governing body of the Memorial University of Newfoundland (MUN) has removed Vianne Timmons from her positions as president and vice chancellor after a CBC investigation suggested she overemphasized a claim to indigenous ancestry.

Board of Regents chair Glenn Barnes announced Timmons was let go in a statement to MUN’s gazette on Thursday afternoon.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(2) comments

kmb
kmb

Even if Benoit was 1/16th Indigenous, that would make Timmons 1/512th Indigenous. Does that really qualify to be part of the university’s indigenization process? And if that was her claim based on a genealogist's assessment that may have been in error, why would that get her fired? At the same time, why would Timmons even make the claim, being the ancestry is so remote even if it were correct?

Report Add Reply
John1963
John1963

I am tired of this whole game. Can we go back to people just being people, and listened to based on their record of getting it right. In other words, their competence. The oft used statement that "race is a construct" needs to be put down as the reason to get rid of "Identity politics" altogether, as race really has nothing to do with anything. Culture is far more important and much harder to define as it is fluid and always changing.

Report Add Reply

