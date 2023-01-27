Memphis resident Tyre Nichols stepfather Rodney Wells said he wants no disturbances if people go out to protest Friday night his son’s death by police.
“We want peaceful protests,” said Wells at a Friday press conference.
“That’s what the family, that’s what the community wants.”
Five former black Memphis police officers were indicted on Thursday on murder charges in the death of Nichols, who is black, after he was beaten to death during a traffic stop.
His family said Tyre's last words were calling for his mother.
"Mom...mom.....mom," he reportedly said.
Nichols was believed to have been stopped for reckless driving, but Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said an investigation and review of available camera footage had no proof of that.
The officers involved — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith — were fired after they violated department policies during the traffic stop on January 7.
Wells said he received a text from one of his supervisors, telling her about an alert to not be in the crowds. He said change needs to come peacefully.
The stepfather went on to say he is satisfied with the process, Davis, and the district attorney. He said they acted quickly in this case.
Other cases drag on, but he called this “a special case.” He asked people to protest safely.
Nichols' mother RowVaughn Wells started off by saying her son is looking down smiling.
“You know, it’s funny, he always said he was going to be famous one day,” said Wells.
“I didn’t know this is what he meant.”
While she has not seen the video, she said what she has heard is horrific. She asked parents to not let their children to watch it.
Wells requested prayers for her family and the community. She said the officers who killed Nichols “disgraced your own families when you did this.”
She said she was going to pray for their families. At the end of the day, she said this should not have happened.
Nichols' family’s lawyer Ben Crump noted how fast these officers were terminated and charged.
“This is the blueprint going forward for any time any officers, whether they be black or white, to be held accountable,” said Crump.
Crump said no longer will people be told they have to wait six months to one year even though they have a video of excessive force by police. He added it is important for the community when white officers engage in police brutality.
The lawyer said the United States has never seen swift justice like this. He offered examples of unarmed black people Laquan McDonald, Eric Garner, and Alton Sterling being killed by officers and not seeing them charged until months after.
Davis said on Wednesday she expects people to exercise their First Amendment to protest and demand action after police officers killed a black man.
“None of this is a calling card for inciting violence or destruction on our community or against our citizens,” she said.
“In our hurt, in our outrage and frustration, there is still work to be done to build each other up; to continue the momentum of improving our police and community relationships and partnerships; to show those who watch us now that this behaviour is not what will define our community and our great city.”
This incident has been compared to Los Angeles resident Rodney King being beaten by police after being arrested for impaired driving in 1991.
The video starts off with an officer striking King with a club. More officers join in on beating him with clubs.
Bystander George Holliday filmed the incident from his nearby balcony and sent the video to KTLA. It led to international news coverage and riots across Los Angeles.
