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Men captured illegally dumping trash on farmers' property near Chestermere

Chestermere, Alberta is one of the most recent sites where people have been caught dumping garbage illegally onto private farmland.
Chestermere, Alberta is one of the most recent sites where people have been caught dumping garbage illegally onto private farmland.WS Canva
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