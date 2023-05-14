Marco Mendicino
Image courtesy of Marco Mendicino/Twitter

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino has acknowledged that there could be new “Chinese police stations” in Canada, despite his previous statement that all the stations had been shut down.

Chinese police station Markham ON

Chinese police station in Markham, Ontario

Mendicio said that the RCMP will take action to close any new police stations, when they are found.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

Left Coast
Left Coast

WEF Marco Mendicino is likely on the CCP payroll . . . just like the Crime Minister.

