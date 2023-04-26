Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said it’s a concern that the courts have not enforced the maximum punishment for gun crimes.
The government proposes increasing the maximum sentence to 14 years, but Mendicino acknowledged that the existing maximum sentence of 10 years is currently not being used.
“By raising maximum sentences, we are sending a very strong signal,” Mendicino testified at the Commons Public Safety committee.
Mendicino acknowledged that the current maximum sentence was not being applied.
Bill C-21 An Act to Amend Certain Acts would raise the maximum sentence for gun smuggling under the Criminal Code, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
Conservative MP Raquel Dancho (Kildonan-St. Paul, MB) questioned its application.
“How common is it now to sentence someone to 10 years, the current maximum?” asked MP Dancho.
“I have confidence in the judiciary to exercise good judgment,” replied Mendicino.
“Is it common at all? Has it happened quite a bit?” asked Dancho.
“Every single case is taken on its facts,” replied Mendicino.
“But I have confidence in the judiciary to use higher maximum sentences to make sure gun traffickers who terrorize our communities with guns are separated from the community.”
In an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the Commons last Dec. 12, Cabinet said that since 2016 the current maximum was never applied.
Of 390 criminals sentenced for weapons trafficking, none were jailed 10 years.
“Not one person has been awarded the current 10-year maximum sentence,” said Dancho.
“It is frustrating to see you talk on national television, here today, in Question Period to our questions, about how you are getting tough on gun traffickers and increasing the maximum to 14 years when the current 10 years has never been used since your prime minister formed government.”
Mendicino replied there was “a lot of good policy” in C-21.
“I share the concern that Ms. Dancho articulates around maximum sentences,” said Mendicino.
Conservative MP Dane Lloyd (Sturgeon River-Parkland, AB) described the bill as “virtue signalling” that will not curb gun crime.
“There are currently bans on criminals for possessing firearms in this country without a license as it is and yet they continue to access firearms,” said Lloyd.
“What is disrespectful to Canadians is putting forward divisive political policies that are only designed to help the Liberal Party win elections instead of policies that will actually combat violent crime in our communities,” said Lloyd.
“That is what is disrespectful to victims.”
The department of Public Safety, in a Nov. 10 briefing note Efforts to Address Firearms Smuggling and Trafficking, said it did not know how many guns are illegally shipped across the border.
“The total number of firearms successfully smuggled into Canada is unknown,” said the briefing note.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
