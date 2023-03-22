Zellers

Zellers 

 Courtesy CBC

Discount department store Zellers is bringing its mobile diner to Alberta as the chain launches three new stores in the province.  

The nostalgic retailer is making a revival a decade after it initially ceased operations, with 25 stores across Canada set to open on March 23, 2023.

Zellers Menu

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

