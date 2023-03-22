Discount department store Zellers is bringing its mobile diner to Alberta as the chain launches three new stores in the province.
The nostalgic retailer is making a revival a decade after it initially ceased operations, with 25 stores across Canada set to open on March 23, 2023.
Although the beloved diners will not be returning within the 8,000- 10,000 sq ft. units, operator Hudson’s Bay Company will be touring a food truck around the new locations in Edmonton, Calgary and Medicine Hat.
Comin’ in hot. The Zellers Diner on Wheels is pulling up to a store near you. 🤤Thursday March 23Scarborough - Scarborough Town CentreOttawa - Rideau CentreCalgary - Sunridge MallEdmonton - Kingsway Garden MallFriday March 24Ottawa - St LaurentLondon - White Oaks Mall pic.twitter.com/BysYl8ne8v
The mobile diner will make one-day stopovers at Kingsway Garden Mall and Sunridge Mall on March 23, with a visit to Medicine Hat scheduled for March 25.
Food will be available from $3, with burgers, chicken, grilled cheese, and fries and gravy all on the menu served between 11:30 am to 5:30 pm.
In a previous statement, HBC said: “Customers will be greeted with a thoughtful selection of design-led products across home decor, toys, baby, apparel, and pets, housed within Zellers’ signature red-and-white that will guide customers along in their retail journey.”
“At launch, the Zellers experience within Hudson’s Bay will be between 8,000- 10,000 sq ft., depending on location.”
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
