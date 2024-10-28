MEOW!: Cats next on Guilbeault hit list

Claws out!The Department of Environment, led by Minister Steven Guilbeault, has highlighted household cats as a significant ecological threat to birds in Canadian cities. Blacklock's Reporter says a recent report, Green Cities: Benefits For All, raised concerns about tens of thousands of pet cats roaming urban areas and hunting migratory birds, which rely on city greenspaces for food and shelter.“How can urban green spaces help birds in cities?” the report asks, noting the need to address bird deaths caused by cats. Describing household cats as “predators on the prowl,” the report included a striking image of a large cat watching over a quiet suburban street.“Urban greenspaces provide food and shelter for migratory birds but they can face many threats like predation by outdoor cats,” the department explained. It noted that migratory birds often spend months in cities along their routes and “need safe places to regrow flight feathers.”The report estimated tens of thousands of free-roaming cats in urban areas, like Gatineau, Quebec, which alone could have up to 48,000 wandering cats. It acknowledged that “most cats avoid parks and stay close to buildings,” putting birds at backyard feeders at risk. Some cats roam widely, covering areas as large as 38 hectares in southwest Ontario.Though the report proposed no specific solutions — municipal bylaws currently regulate pets — it announced federal research into ways to “protect and restore nature in cities.”Canada is home to approximately 8.5 million cats, according to the Canadian Animal Health Institute. A 2023 study revealed that 53% of pet-owning households have cats, with the highest ownership rates in Atlantic Canada at 50%, followed by Quebec at 41%.The report Public Opinion Research With Canadians On Pet Trade by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency showed other pet preferences across the country, with Albertans most likely to own dogs, Ontarians favoring rodents, and Saskatchewan and Manitoba residents keeping fish.