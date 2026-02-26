Merritt man found dead in suspected homicide, RCMP seek public tips

Police are investigating the death of a 63-year-old man found at a Merritt residence last Friday, in what authorities are treating as a criminal incident.RCMP officers responding to a call at a home on the 1900‑block of Houston St. discovered the victim, later identified as Clive Hack, deceased on the property. The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) has taken over the investigation. Authorities released Hack’s identity to help advance the inquiry.“Our investigators are working diligently to determine what happened, and we are asking anyone who may have information to reach out,” said acting SED MCU Unit Commander Sgt. Robert Kee. “Even information that seems minor could help move this investigation forward.”Police are asking anyone traveling near Houston St. at Nicola Ave.between 10:00 p.m. on February 19 and 10:00 a.m. on February 20 to provide dash‑cam footage or other relevant details. Those with information who have not yet spoken with investigators are urged to call the SED MCU information line at 1‑877‑987‑8477.