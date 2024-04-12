News

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE: Castaways rescued from deserted island after spelling ‘HELP’ in sand

Three castaways were rescued from a deserted atoll in Micronesia after spelling ‘HELP’ in the sand.
Three castaways were rescued from a deserted atoll in Micronesia after spelling ‘HELP’ in the sand.US Coast Guard
Loading content, please wait...
Us Coast Guard
Disaster Aid
Maritime rescue
SOS
Castaways

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news