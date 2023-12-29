Meta draws fire for censorship of COVID vaccine science 

A media outlet that published scientific analysis of Pfizer documents on its COVID-19 vaccine cried foul following aggressive censorship by Meta.DailyClout contributors and readers discovered on December 10 that Meta-owned Facebook had removed all of DailyClout’s content or marked it as spam. Facebook also blocked readers from sharing DailyClout content and the platform told readers and contributors that they were violating Facebook’s terms of service if they shared DailyClout posts. Users received messages warning them of service violations such as “terrorism.”On Instagram, another Meta platform, contributors’ accounts were restricted and Meta even deleted the word DailyClout from their bios.DailyClout collaborated with The War Room to analyze thousands of pages of documents the US Food and Drug Administration received to approve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The collaboration with doctors and scientists has already resulted in 93 reports, a published book and another on the way. They can be found at https://dailyclout.io/category/pfizer-and-moderna-reports/. The ban came one day after DailyClout journalist Naomi Wolf talked to Steve Bannon’s The War Room to explain a “frameshifting” problem with the mRNA vaccines. The video, which garnered 720,000 views (and remains available on Twitter ("X"), explained how the vaccines not only caused the body to produce the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, but also “nonsense” proteins, with unknown outcomes.The article included a screenshot of a Facebook post by user RiaDelRio who tagged Wolf.“I was just on Facebook and have received violation notices for every post I made with the words ‘dailyclout.io’ dating back to last September. All posts are being actively removed, I watched the notices come up in real time. OVER THE TARGET,” the user wrote.Wolf said the massive censorship was part of a larger pattern.“We know from lawsuits by two US Attorneys General that the White House and CDC already pressured Facebook to censor accurate information I’d posted in 2021, related to menstrual damage from mRNA vaccines. I was blocked from Facebook intermittently for months after that. Due to these prior acts of censorship by Facebook, millions of women have been prevented from learning about potential damage to their bodies and to their fertility — damage which they now suffer as a result of that suppression.”Wolf insisted her comments in the video that triggered censorship were well-founded.“My sources were a December 6 2023 article in the peer-reviewed journal Nature.com, “N1-Methylpseudouridylation of mRNA Causes +1 Ribosomal Frameshifting.”On May 11 2022, DailyClout had published “Report 22: Effects of N1-Methyl-Pseudouridine in the Pfizer MRNA Vaccine,” linking directly to the Pfizer documents,” she said.“My reporting is, once again, correct, and once again, the censored finding…is a matter of public interest.”Wolf alleged Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan Zuckerberg had special cause to shoot down bad vaccine publicity.“The Chan Zuckerberg Foundation invested in the mRNA vaccines discovery process. Indeed, their list of ‘COVID-19 Partners’ shows Mark Zuckerberg’s investment in and his profiting from every aspect of ‘lockdowns’; testing and pharmaceutical treatment of COVID; from pumping millions into ‘partnering’ on distance learning and internet connectivity for homebound children, to developing COVID treatments, including vaccines; to the ‘Chan Zuckerberg Biohub’ for COVID testing,” she explained.“If you want to know exactly how the world was ‘locked down,’ profitably tested, profitably distanced, profitably vaccinated and in the meantime had its DNA harvested — if you want to know who got paid to keep your child home from school for between one and two years of your child’s life, and who paid for those ‘distancing’ educators — look no further than at the ‘COVID-19 Partners’ of ‘CZI’: https://chanzuckerberg.com/covid-19/partners/. These ‘Partners’ also include those at the centre of the catastrophic mRNA vaccine rollout: The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Wellcome Institute and the WHO. ‘Mark Zuckerberg’s Bid to Get America Vaccinated,’ as the Wall Street Journal put it, also profited his own investments.”Wolf promised Zuckerberg “will hear from our lawyers,” and said the censorship extended a bad batch of decisions.“If Mark Zuckerberg has harmed his users by censoring what are now confirmed to be serious and widespread risks from an mRNA vaccine process in the development of which he invested, he should say so, apologize and offer to pay his users’ medical bills; rather than doubling down and seeking to prevent Facebook and Instagram users from finding out what was done to them,” she wrote.“Zuckerberg’s potential crimes will not stay hidden, just because he has sought to silence me and the posts and videos created by my company. His potential crimes will only, sadly, thus be compounded.”The DailyClout invited users to subscribe to DailyClout.io or the Best of DailyClout Substack, use its alternative social media communities, and to donate to its independent journalism.“The thing is, censorship never works. I have been privileged to study the history of censorship, and sooner or later, the truth always comes out,” Wolf said.