Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, with fellow western premiers Scott Moe (Saskatchewan) and Heather Stefanson (Manitoba,) was quick to respond to federal Justice Minister Lametti's comment about repealing legislation that gives the western provinces control over their own natural resources.

The company that runs Facebook, Meta, is disputing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's claim she was banned from posting on the social media site.

“There were no restrictions placed on the Premier’s Page. One of the Page’s administrators faced restrictions, but that did not impact the underlying Page’s ability to post content,” David Troya-Alvarez, a Meta spokesman, said in a statement to Postmedia.

News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief

Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Meta is sounding like Mendicino. Got caught and trying to cover up by lying.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Meta-Cino?

Big10-4
Big10-4

Alberta requires it's own servers to host the internet within the province. Flip the ole bird to Ottawa! FreeAlberta!!

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

hard to believe big tech anymore..just saying

