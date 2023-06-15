Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, with fellow western premiers Scott Moe (Saskatchewan) and Heather Stefanson (Manitoba,) was quick to respond to federal Justice Minister Lametti's comment about repealing legislation that gives the western provinces control over their own natural resources.
The company that runs Facebook, Meta, is disputing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's claim she was banned from posting on the social media site.
“There were no restrictions placed on the Premier’s Page. One of the Page’s administrators faced restrictions, but that did not impact the underlying Page’s ability to post content,” David Troya-Alvarez, a Meta spokesman, said in a statement to Postmedia.
On Thursday morning, Smith said on Twitter she is able to post again.
"Happy to report, my page is able to post on Facebook again. This was the error that appeared on my page. I hope this is the last time it happens," Smith said.
Smith took to Twitter on Wednesday claiming she had been blocked.
“Big tech and government censorship is becoming a danger to free speech around the world,” said Smith in a Wednesday tweet.
“As the premier of a province of 4.6 million Albertans — if they can prevent me from communicating with you, imagine what they can do to any one of us.”
Big tech and government censorship is becoming a danger to free speech around the world.My Facebook account has been banned from posting content for a "few days".As the Premier of a province of 4.6 million Albertans- if they can prevent me from communicating with you, imagine… pic.twitter.com/Qsub4tEpiI
“I've been talking with some of the members of the media, and in particular the alternative media, who are very concerned about some of the laws that are coming down at the federal level that they think might run them out of business,” she said.
“Because they're interfering with their ability to freely put messages out there.”
(4) comments
Meta is sounding like Mendicino. Got caught and trying to cover up by lying.
Meta-Cino?
Alberta requires it's own servers to host the internet within the province. Flip the ole bird to Ottawa! FreeAlberta!!
hard to believe big tech anymore..just saying
