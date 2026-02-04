Meth lab uncovered in northeast Calgary drug bust

Police say a drug trafficking investigation in northeast Calgary has led to the discovery of a methamphetamine production lab, the seizure of drugs, weapons and cash, and charges against four city residents.The investigation began in December 2025 after officers received reports of suspicious activity consistent with drug trafficking in the Coral Springs community. On Jan. 30, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 0 to 100 block of Coral Springs Boulevard N.E.During the search, officers uncovered a meth production lab located inside a shed on the property. Police also seized $7,210 in cash, along with cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and GHB, with a combined street value in the thousands of dollars. Investigators also found materials believed to be used for drug manufacturing, stolen property, a device used for vehicle theft, and several weapons.Among the items seized were a baton, stun gun, butterfly knife, firearm parts and ammunition.As a result of the investigation, Michael Richard Currie, 42, Darris Jan Bert Watroba, 36, Daneal Patricia Graham, 45, and Jennifer Anne Fitger, 46, all of Calgary, were charged..Currie faces multiple charges, including three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, production of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous and prohibited weapons, possession of proceeds of crime, and possession of a device used to commit theft. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Feb. 4.Watroba is charged with production of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of prescription medication. He is expected in court on Friday, Feb. 6.Graham faces charges including two counts of breaching a release order, possession of methamphetamine and cocaine, and possession of a stolen driver’s licence. Her next court appearance is set for Friday, Feb. 20.Fitger is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of proceeds of crime. She remains in custody with a court date pending.