Metro Van hits paws on changes to popular off-leash trails at Pacific Spirit Park following backlash

Metro Vancouver has walked back proposed changes to the off-leash trail system at Pacific Spirit Regional Park following backlash from users.The Dog Management proposal recommended removing off-leash designation for a number of trails, thereby effectively turning "functional loops" into "fragmented 'start-and-stop' trails."Proponents of the move cited an uptick in dog-related safety incidents — nearly 400 were recorded in the past five years — and data that showed owners were not controlling their canines even on trails designated as on-leash.The trail map has not been altered since 2001. During that time, the number of users has increased from 1 million to 4 million.During a Regional Parks Committee meeting on Wednesday, Vice-Chair and Vancouver City Councillor Rebecca Bligh introduced a motion to address the issue at hand without any new regulations. Instead of a reduction in off-leash trails, it called for better signage and enforcement of existing rules.It passed.The Dog Management proposal was introduced in 2025, and was immediately met with a petition from users. A new petition was launched on January 30, and garnered over 5,000 signatures in just six days."There will no longer be an off-leash corridor connecting the north and south sides of the park," petition launcher Charlotte Wright argued. "This forces dog owners to leash and unleash multiple times, which discourages compliance and ruins the flow of the park.".She also warned that removing off-leash status from Salish Trail and Council Trail "causes congestion, forces backtracking on narrow trails, and increases the likelihood of conflict.""Off-leash exercise is not just a 'luxury'," Wright declared. "For the 60% of Canadian households that own pets, these trails are essential for mental health, dog socialization, and reducing reactivity. A well-designed park should reflect how people actually use it. By removing logical loops and connectors, Metro Vancouver is making the park less safe and less accessible for everyone."Over the following days, petitioners received support from Bligh and Vancouver mayor Ken Sim."We recognize that this is a polarizing issue for the users of Pacific Spirit Regional Park," Park Operations Supervisor Richard Wallis told the Western Standard prior to Wednesday's meeting. "The proposed changes to the dog management program are about simplifying the network of leash-required, leash-optional, and no-dog trails to reduce confusion, protect the ecosystem, and add more loop options. To support these changes, Metro Vancouver will put up new easy-to-understand signage and enhance enforcement and education."He explained that the changes were developed following "an internal review, visitor questionnaire (which garnered more than 5,000 responses), and engagement with xʷməθkʷə?əm (Musqueam Indian Band) and park stakeholders."