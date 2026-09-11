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Metrolinx missed Union lag-screw checks as Barrie weekend GO falls to four trains

Follow-up report finds 40 more track defects — Lindsay says World Cup overtime froze operator training through spring 2027
The report found that lag screws were not up to code
The report found that lag screws were not up to codeCBC
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