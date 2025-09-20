News

Mia Hughes exposes gender-affirming care at conference in Calgary

Mia Hughes at the Reclaiming Canada Conference in Calgary
Mia Hughes at the Reclaiming Canada Conference in CalgaryLee Harding / Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Calgary
Puberty Blockers
Wpath
Macdonald-Laurier Institute
the WPATH Files
Reclaiming Canada Conference
We Unify
Mia Hughes

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news