Michael Binnion calls for reconciliation and collaboration at NCC Energy Summit

Michael Binnion, the founder of the Modern Miracle Network, spoke Friday at the National Coalition of Chiefs (NCC) Energy and Natural Resource Summit in Calgary, stressing the need to reconcile different historical narratives and work together to secure the future of the nation’s energy sector.Binnion — a leading figure in Canada’s oil and gas industry — highlighted the importance of cultural understanding in resource development, sharing how Quebec’s 2011 moratorium on shale fracking prompted him to learn French so he could understand why “language and culture are integral to what it means to be Québécois.”He contrasted Alberta’s history, which he dates to the arrival of the railroad in 1886, with Quebec’s centuries-old narrative beginning in 1608.“The stories we tell ourselves as Canadians depend very much on when Canada started for us,” Binnion noted, emphasizing the need for cooperation in the energy and natural resources fields.Binnion proposed a constitutional approach to reconciliation and resource management.He suggested using Section 43 of the Constitution to transfer responsibility for indigenous lands and services from Ottawa to Alberta..BINNION: Alberta court ruling protects reasoned energy discourse.This, he argued, would allow the province to work directly with Treaty 6, 7, and 8 First Nations as partners, ensuring revenue sharing, healthcare, education, and municipal services are managed locally.“It wouldn’t weaken treaty rights, it would strengthen them,” he said.“Alberta could inherit these obligations, working closely with First Nations in a model of reconciliation in practice and autonomy in action.”He also criticized foreign-funded groups that aim to restrict First Nations’ ability to participate in resource development, stating that the industry offers opportunities while supporting Indigenous decision-making.“Our First Nations’ forefathers managed and owned their own traplines. There is no reason why [they] can’t again participate in the management and ownership of the companies that extract and transport our resources,” he said.He stressed that Canadian resources, produced under stringent environmental standards, are essential for global energy and food security.“The world needs more Canada, not less,” he said, noting that supporting First Nations’ participation strengthens both the economy and national sovereignty.“We can double our production, implement new technologies to reduce environmental impact, and become a world leader in carbon tech, energizing the world and providing energy and food security."All we have to do is put our boots on and work together again.”