Michigan parents charged with murder after 7-year-old boy dies weighing 255 pounds

CALGARY — A Michigan couple has been charged with second-degree murder after their seven-year-old son, who weighed 255 pounds and had reportedly received virtually no medical care, died from heart failure linked to morbid obesity.According to the New York Post, Damien O’Brien, 40, and Jessica O’Brien, 41, are also facing charges of child abuse and torture in connection with the death of their son, Casper O’Brien, at the family’s home in Flint Township.Authorities responded to a 911 call on Nov. 4, 2025, reporting a child in distress. Casper was transported to hospital but died shortly afterward.A medical examination determined the boy died from dilated cardiomyopathy, a disease that causes the heart to enlarge and weaken, with morbid obesity listed as a contributing factor.At the time of his death, Casper was four feet, two inches tall and weighed 255 pounds. Health guidelines cited by investigators indicate a healthy weight range for a seven-year-old boy of that height would typically fall between 50 and 73 pounds..Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton described the circumstances as a case of severe parental neglect.“On the face of it, this is cruel and extreme suffering from this child caused by the neglect of the parents,” Leyton told local broadcaster WJRT.Investigators said Casper had never attended school and had reportedly seen a doctor only once in his life, despite the family having health insurance and Damien O’Brien maintaining stable employment.Leyton noted that on the morning of the boy’s death, the parents reportedly contacted a veterinarian to seek treatment for the family dog.Police also described the family residence as a hoarding environment. The couple’s five-year-old daughter was living in the home as well.“None of these kids even existed in the eyes of the government. CPS had never been out there, nobody knew about these kids, they had not been to school,” Leyton said.“I can’t think of what else this is, other than extraordinary, terrible neglect. And to me, that is willful and wanton misconduct, which is second-degree murder.”The O’Briens were formally charged this week and remain in custody at the Genesee County Jail without bond. They are scheduled to return to court on July 2.