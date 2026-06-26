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Michigan parents charged with murder after 7-year-old boy dies weighing 255 pounds

A Michigan couple has been charged with second-degree murder after their seven-year-old son, who weighed 255 pounds and had reportedly received virtually no medical care, died from heart failure linked to morbid obesity.
A Michigan couple has been charged with second-degree murder after their seven-year-old son, who weighed 255 pounds and had reportedly received virtually no medical care, died from heart failure linked to morbid obesity.WS Canva
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