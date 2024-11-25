Microsoft programs impacted by worldwide outage

Issues with Microsoft Outlook, Exchange and Teams Calendars are impacting users worldwide. The email program continues to crash, while other Microsoft programs are unresponsive. Many Outlook users across the globe have complained the email program is not loading or sending messages since early Monday morning. Microsoft did not say what has caused the issue, but confirmed the tech giant has “deployed a fix.” .UPDATED: Worldwide Microsoft outage could go on for days, as banks, hospitals, airlines scramble."We’ve started to deploy a fix which is currently progressing through the affected environment,” wrote Microsoft on social media about six hours after complaints began to circulate online.“While this progresses, we’re beginning manual restarts on a subset of machines that are in an unhealthy state.”“We're investigating an issue impacting users attempting to access Exchange Online or functionality within Microsoft Teams calendar.”“We’ve identified a recent change which we believe has resulted in impact. We've started to revert the change and are investigating what additional actions are required to mitigate the issue.”.‘NO LONGER CRITICAL’: Microsoft quietly axes DEI department.According to web outages tracker Downdector, the crash started at about 2 a.m. MST and spiked at 10 a.m., with 85% of complaints targetted at Outlook.EuroNews, citing Mailmeteor, reported the Outlook crash was impacting people around the globe."A service outage is currently affecting Microsoft Outlook. More than 423 reports were made today," the website said.