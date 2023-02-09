Crossing into Canada at Roxham Road

 Photo by Dennis A. Clark

That the City of New York is providing free bus tickets to migrants heading north to enter Canada through the unofficial border crossing on Roxham Road to claim asylum has caught Quebec’s immigration minister off guard.

Speaking to reporters in Montreal this week, Christine Fréchette, said "We are going to check if what is mentioned is true and if so, I would say I would be surprised that such a thing would be offered." 

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

So Quebec wants other provinces to help pay for illegal immigrants walking into their province, escorted by the Federal RCMP? Send the bill to the RCMP if they are not turning back these people. How long is this stretch? Sounds like a few miles of chain link fence would be cheaper than the millions they are currently paying.

