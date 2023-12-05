Milei explains how Argentina became obsessed with social justice

Newly-elected Argentina President Javier Milei warned what happens to a nation when it becomes obsessed with equality under social justice rather than the law. The Libertarian leader won the election with an historic landslide, beating Sergio Massa and his ruling party, under whom the country suffered 140% inflation, by 11 points. Milei said among his first priorities are eliminating big government and the Central Bank, shrinking inflation and dollarizing the economy. Appearing on A24 News — in a video retweeted by Tesla billionaire Elon Musk — Milei told the host what went wrong in Argentina was its extreme emphasis on social justice. Milei illustrated his point by referencing a quote from American economist Milton Friedman stating, “a society that puts equality before freedom will get neither. A society that puts freedom before equality will get a high degree of both.” Citing English classical liberal philosopher John Stuart Mill, Milei said, “a society that obsesses with equality sooner or later becomes a society of looters and falls apart.” “That is the story of Argentina,” he declared. “Social justice is unjust. There is nothing more unjust than social justice.” “Because, what is the greatest achievement of liberalism? Liberalism’s greatest achievement is ‘equality before the law,’” Milei said. “That is to say, the law is the same for everyone.” “When you adhere to the ideas of social justice, which means the redistribution of income, what you are really doing, is using the ‘Repressive State Apparatus.’”The term was first used by Marxist philosopher Louis Althusser to label the state. “So you can take from the successful to distribute it capriciously according to the wishes of whoever is in power.” When Musk tweeted the clip, Milei retweeted it and wrote, “We need to talk, Elon.”