Canadian Armed Forces

 Image courtesy CBC

Military recruitment experienced a significant decline of 35% last year, according to records. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, a federal briefing note stated this decrease is because of the challenges of finding volunteers with widespread labour shortages across Canada.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

