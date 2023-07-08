Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Military recruitment experienced a significant decline of 35% last year, according to records.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, a federal briefing note stated this decrease is because of the challenges of finding volunteers with widespread labour shortages across Canada.
“The Canadian Armed Forces serves Canada by defending our values, interests and sovereignty at home and abroad,” said the note Recruitment and Retention.
“However, the Canadian Armed Forces is experiencing a shortfall in personnel that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and Canada-wide labour shortages.”
A total of 5,242 volunteers joined the regular forces and primary reserves last year, said the department of National Defence. It compared to 8,069 the previous year.
“We are in the middle of launching many new initiatives to attract and retain more people in the Canadian Armed Forces,” Defence Minister Anita Anand said in June 6, 2022, testimony at the Commons Defence committee.
“This is primarily a program of reconstitution led by the Chief of Defence Staff.”
On Dec. 5, the military announced that they would now accept landed immigrants and “expedite” the processing of their citizenship applications.
“The intent is to broaden the pool to enable other permanent residents who meet the same criteria as Canadian citizens to enrol in the Canadian Armed Forces as new recruits or officer cadets,” said Recruitment.
“Citizenship applications from Canadian Armed Forces members will be processed on a priority basis by the department of Immigration,” said the briefing note. It did not detail the number of foreigners expected to join.
The briefing note stated that barriers to recruiting women, indigenous people, and LGBTQ recruits were also reduced.
“Every Canadian needs to see the Canadian Armed Forces as a first-rate career choice where they will feel welcome, valued and safe,” said Recruitment.
The military last year “eliminated binary uniform and appearance choices,” it said. The change allowed soldiers, sailors and aircrew “the freedom to choose the uniform that makes them most comfortable.”
According to an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the Commons, the military estimates its minimum strength requirements to be at 60,500 fully trained regular members, with a target of 68,000. As of now, the regular forces consist of 63,477 individuals.
Conservative MP James Bezan (Selkirk-Interlake, MB) requested the breakdown of military members: the army has 46,000, the naval force has 15,000, and the air force has 12,000 personnel.
“There is no point in us having a target of 68,000 and continuing to be 4,000 people short,” then-Deputy Defence Minister John Forster testified at 2017 hearings of the Commons Public Accounts committee.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
