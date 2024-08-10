Military reviews recruitment criteria to attract more volunteers

The military is reviewing its minimum "medical requirements" for new recruits to attract more volunteers, records show. Blacklock's Reporter says Defence Minister Bill Blair previously indicated other measures would be considered, such as reducing the minimum enlistment period to as short as 18 months.“We will undertake a wide array of new and innovative measures to attract more Canadians to the unique opportunities of service offered by the Canadian Armed Forces,” stated an April 15 department memo to Minister Blair. “For example, we will streamline the security clearance process and establish a probationary period to enroll applicants faster.”“We will also reevaluate medical requirements and abolish outdated processes and criteria where possible to support efforts to fill our personnel gap,” added the memo, titled Defence Policy Update. “People are at the core of everything we do, and we remain committed to modernizing and competing for diverse talent without compromising the security or service standards of our members.”The memo did not specify which "medical requirements" might be waived. Currently, volunteers must meet minimum fitness tests, including completing a five-kilometre march carrying 20 kilograms of equipment, hoisting a 20-kilogram sandbag 30 times in three and a half minutes, and sprinting 80 metres from push-up positions.Blair emphasized the urgency of finding more volunteers in a July 18 statement. “We want them in the Canadian Armed Forces,” he said.The Canadian Armed Forces aims to maintain a minimum strength of 68,000 fully trained regular members. Currently, the regular forces number about 63,000, with resignations outpacing recruitment. Over the past three years, 15,176 members have resigned, while 12,793 have joined, according to a February 5 Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the Commons.The typical minimum enlistment period is three years. Minister Blair suggested reducing this to 18 months, similar to the probationary period at a municipal police force. “I joined the police service nearly 50 years ago,” said Blair, a former chief of Toronto Police. “When I joined, I was on probation for 18 months.”“It gave the police service an opportunity to find out if I was the right person for their profession, but it also gave me an opportunity to decide if that profession was right for me,” Blair explained. “Every police officer in this country has gone through a probationary period, and I think if we adopted the same opportunity in the Canadian Armed Forces, it would give people an appropriate chance.”