News

Military spent $78K on gender equity housing study as forces fail landlord audit

Canadian Armed Forces
Canadian Armed Forces Corporal Marc-André Leclerc, Imagery Section, Valcartier. Image courtesy of CAF.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Canadian Armed Forces
Gender
Auditor General Karen Hogan
Valoroso Consulting

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news