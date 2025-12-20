Military spent $78K on gender equity housing study as forces fail landlord audit

The Canadian Armed Forces spent tens of thousands of dollars on a “gender equity” review of military housing while simultaneously failing a federal audit that found troops living in aging, substandard quarters and stuck on long waiting lists.Blacklock's Reporter says records tabled in the House of Commons show cabinet approved a $78,400 contract for a seven-month “gender based analysis” of the Canadian Forces Housing Agency, even as auditors concluded the military was not meeting its basic obligations as a landlord.The contract, awarded to Valoroso Consulting of Quesnel, B.C., was disclosed in an Inquiry Of Ministry response requested by Conservative MP Laila Goodridge, who asked for details of all consultant contracts signed by the Housing Agency.Valoroso describes itself as a “gender equality and social inclusion advisor” specializing in equity, diversity and inclusion. In its public materials, the firm asks potential clients whether they are “looking to build your awareness on equity, diversity and inclusion and make change,” adding that it is “passionate about driving equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives.”The government provided no explanation for how the gender analysis was expected to address chronic housing shortages and deteriorating living conditions on military bases..The disclosure shows the Housing Agency also spent $374,150 on consulting services to “develop a strategic plan,” $186,925 for a software developer, $162,000 on electronic recordkeeping systems and $16,102 for a staffing consultant.The spending came as Auditor General Karen Hogan delivered a blunt assessment of military housing in an October 21 report, Housing Canadian Armed Forces Members. Hogan found 3,706 service members on a multi-year waiting list for just 205 residential units.For those who did secure housing, conditions were often well below acceptable standards. Hogan said many units failed to meet the department’s own space requirements and lacked basic amenities.“Some buildings were in poor condition, lacking basic amenities such as safe drinking water or working toilets,” Hogan reported, adding that the Housing Agency had not planned to build enough units to meet demand..Hogan told parliamentarians her audit team visited three bases and inspected 45 buildings, finding an average age of more than 60 years. One building dated back to 1930.Most of the units required major repairs, she said, including fixes for unsafe drinking water, broken toilets and structural damage.“The kind of conditions you and I wouldn’t want to live in, and the kind of conditions I don’t think we would expect members of our Canadian Armed Forces to live in,” Hogan said.