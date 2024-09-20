Miller denies immigration screening fail despite three terrorism charges in three months

Immigration Minister Marc Miller on Thursday claimed confidence security checks on foreigners are reliable despite three being arrested on terrorism charges in as many months. “We are confident in our security screening,” Miller told the Commons Public Safety Committee, per Blacklock’s Reporter.“Are you satisfied?” asked NDP MP Alistair MacGregor.“I am never satisfied,” replied Miller.The committee is investigating how Egyptian national Ahmed Eldidi, 62, and his adult son Mostafa, 26, of Scarborough, ON, cleared security checks. The pair were arrested July 28 by the RCMP on charges of plotting a “serious, violent attack” at an undisclosed Toronto location, according to police.Eldidi, Sr. appeared in a 2015 ISIS torture video titled Deterring Spies, according to the Canada Border Services Agency. Eldidi was granted Canadian citizenship two months before his arrest.A third terror suspect, Pakistani national Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, was arrested September 4 in Ormstown, QC, on charges of plotting the mass murder of Jews in Brooklyn, NY. Khan was admitted into Canada on a foreign study permit in 2023, the committee confirmed. .Liberals to be grilled on $214M security fail that allowed suspected terrorists into Canada.Conservative MP Raquel Dancho said the multiple arrests pointed to obvious flaws in the system.“We have yet to find out how this has happened and to my knowledge you have made no commitment of how you are going to fix it and prevent it from happening again,” said Dancho.“What we do know and understand is your government in the past has directed public servants to fast track immigration procedures, to cut some corners and bring in people as quickly as possible,” said Dancho.“Now we have a situation where we have three alleged terrorists on our hands. It is reasonable to believe there could be more.”“What specific steps have you taken in the past few weeks to ensure no more alleged terrorists gain entry to Canada?”“There are a number of elements about this case I cannot discuss publicly,” replied Miller. .Trudeau Liberals blame Harper’s cabinet for recent suspected terrorist plot.Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman noted the Department of Immigration in 2018 waived a requirement that foreign visitors submit police clearance certificates from their home country.“Whether you know that or not, that’s a fact and it’s the case,” said Lantsman.“I know you are cleaning up a mess. I know you are cleaning up a mess where I think this government has ruined a generational consensus on immigration.”Parliament in 2013 mandated the fingerprinting, photographing and biometric background checks on all foreign visitors. Costs of the program by 2020 totalled $213.9 million..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.