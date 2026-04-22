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Miller refuses to explain Canada Summer Jobs grant to 'antisemitic' activist

Laith Marouf
Laith MaroufX (formerly known as Twitter,) via the Canadian Jewish News
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Marc Miller
Laith Marouf
Community Media Advocacy Centre
Canada Summer Jobs

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