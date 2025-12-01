Miller replaces Guilbeault as identity and culture minister

A swearing-in ceremony was held Monday at Rideau Hall as three Liberal MPs entered new cabinet roles following a late-stage shuffle triggered by the resignation of Canadian Identity and Culture Minister Steven Guilbeault.The Governor General presided over the ceremony and called each minister forward to take the bilingual oath of office before signing the official cabinet record alongside the Prime Minister and Clerk of the Privy Council.Marc Miller was sworn in as Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and assumes responsibility for Official Languages. .His appointment follows the sudden resignation of former minister Steven Guilbeault earlier in the day.Guilbeault stepped down only hours after the federal government signed a memorandum of understanding with the Alberta government committing to cooperation on major infrastructure and energy development, including possible support for a new oil pipeline route to the northwest coast of British Columbia.The agreement represents a notable shift in tone between Ottawa and Alberta, which have frequently clashed on energy and environmental policy..Miller stated during the oath that he would carry out his responsibilities faithfully and to the best of his ability. His new role includes oversight of cultural policy, national identity programs and federal bilingualism legislation.Julie Dabrusin was then sworn in as Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature. She will take over responsibility for emissions policy, conservation efforts and ongoing climate negotiations with the provinces..Joël Lightbound became Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and will also serve as the federal government’s Quebec Lieutenant. His portfolio includes oversight of major government contracts, modernization of public service systems and coordination of federal political operations in Quebec.After the signing of the official records, the ceremony concluded with brief applause from attendees. The cabinet changes appear to position the government ahead of the upcoming legislative session and potentially a federal election, with visible adjustments in the areas of energy, environment and regional political representation.