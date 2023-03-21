Service Canada Logo
Nearly every department and agency executive received a bonus and back pay totalling millions while Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told taxpayers to prepare for a recession, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. 

“6,738 executives, 98% across the core public administration, earned performance pay,” said Treasury Board briefing notes. 

GreatWhite
GreatWhite

I don't know anyone that received bonuses in the Federal Government that was not a senior manager or Executive.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Bribing the 500,000 federal, provincial, and municipal government employees to remind them they have made so much, to do so little for the Canadian taxpayer. Remember to vote Liberal, under a Conservative government maybe you won't get these bribes!

