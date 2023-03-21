Nearly every department and agency executive received a bonus and back pay totalling millions while Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told taxpayers to prepare for a recession, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“6,738 executives, 98% across the core public administration, earned performance pay,” said Treasury Board briefing notes.
Total costs for 2021 were $107.8 million. The costs of bonuses in 2022 were $190.7 million.
The notes were prepared for a November 21 appearance at the Commons Government Operations committee by the Treasury Board President Mona Fortier.
Staff justified the bonuses by stating private-sector corporations also paid bonuses.
“Similar plans that reward executives for the delivery of expected results are common among Canadian private and public sector organizations,” said the briefing notes.
Bonuses were costly since they are “calculated as a percentage of base pay.”
The Board last April 14 awarded retroactive pay raises to executives dating from 2019.
“The retroactive increases are 2.8% in 2019, 2.2% in 2020, 1.5% in 2021 and 1.5% in 2022 to the base salaries of senior leaders,” said the Board.
“Compensation for executives is different from that of other employees due to the nature and scope of their work.”
Federal pay scales range from $258,000 a year for an associate deputy minister to $269,000 for a commissioner, $296,000 for a deputy minister, and $372,000 a year for the clerk of the Privy Council, head of the public service.
“Canada has a world-class public service with employees committed to providing the highest level of service to Canadians,” Fortier wrote in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons last September 22.
“In fact, Canada’s public service is regularly recognized globally for its quality and effectiveness.”
The November 21 briefing note was dated more than two weeks after Freeland issued a Fall Economic Statement warning taxpayers to brace for a recession.
“Times feel tough,” said Freeland.
“We cannot support every single Canadian in the way we did with emergency measures at the height of the pandemic,” Freeland told the Commons.
“To do so would force the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates even higher. It would make life more expensive for everyone for longer.”
“Our economy is slowing down,” said Freeland.
“We will get through this coming slowdown just as we have gotten through these past two and a half difficult years.”
On February 16, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem told the media that the economy would stagnate for most of 2023.
“Economists would call that a recession,” said Macklem.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
I don't know anyone that received bonuses in the Federal Government that was not a senior manager or Executive.
Bribing the 500,000 federal, provincial, and municipal government employees to remind them they have made so much, to do so little for the Canadian taxpayer. Remember to vote Liberal, under a Conservative government maybe you won't get these bribes!
