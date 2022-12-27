Steven Guilbeault

Courtesy CBC

 By Dave Naylor

A federal fund intended to direct industrial polluters’ fines to conservation instead let millions sit unused in an account managed by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’s department, say auditors. Proceeds in the Environmental Damages Fund include the largest fine ever levied, on Volkswagen.

“Timing between awards received and funds disbursed has been growing,” said an Evaluation Of The Environmental Damages Fund. “The program’s annual closing balance is steadily increasing.”

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Wonder if the balances on said accounts are dropping??? But I bet we will never know.....

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.