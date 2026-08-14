Milobar leaves Conservative Party of BC

PENTICTON — Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar is sitting as an Independent member of the BC Legislature effective immediately, saying his values no longer align with the direction of the Conservative Party of BC under leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay..In a statement released Friday, the former finance critic said he respects the party membership’s decision to elect Findlay as leader earlier this year but that the “new direction” of the party has made continued membership untenable.“Since 2017, I have been entrusted by the residents of Kamloops and the area to be their voice in Victoria,” Milobar said.“I completely respect the vote of the membership, and that Kerry-Lynne Findlay has earned the right as leader to shape the party as she sees fit," Milobar continued. “It has, however, become clear to me over the last few months that my values don’t align with this new direction."“With that in mind, effective immediately, I will be sitting as an Independent member of the BC Legislature," Milobar finalized in a comment posted to X on Friday morning following rumours he would be stepping down and away from the BC Conservatives..The move marks a significant break for the veteran politician, who was the only sitting MLA to contest the Conservative leadership race that Findlay won on May 30. Milobar finished last on the first ballot with 10.5% of the vote.Despite the loss and a contentious campaign that included public friction between the two candidates — notably Findlay’s suggestion during the race that Milobar could face a conflict of interest on indigenous issues because his wife was receiving employment income from a British Columbia Indian Band — Findlay retained him as finance critic in her first shadow cabinet shuffle in late June.Jas Johal first leaked the rumour that Milobar was leaving the Conservative Party of BC only hours before the decision was announced..Milobar, a former three-term mayor of Kamloops, was first elected as a BC Liberal MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson in 2017 and re-elected in 2020.He joined the Conservatives after the collapse of BC United ahead of the 2024 election and won the newly configured Kamloops Centre seat that fall.His departure leaves the Official Opposition without its finance critic and reduces the Conservative caucus by one seat.No immediate public response was available from Findlay or the Conservative Party caucus.Milobar indicated he would provide further comments in the coming days.