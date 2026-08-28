Milton man charged in GTA human trafficking probe

TORONTO — A 34-year-old Milton man is facing trafficking and firearms charges after Toronto police alleged he used deception, coercion, and control to exploit a woman for sexual services across the Greater Toronto Area.Terrell Trench was arrested Wednesday by the Toronto Police Service Human Trafficking Enforcement Team. The investigation began in June. Police allege the victim’s earnings were turned over to Trench and that she was moved throughout the GTA.Trench faces 12 charges, including trafficking in persons, procuring, advertising another person’s sexual services, and material benefit from sexual services. He is also charged with possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm without a licence, possessing a firearm knowing the serial number had been tampered with, careless storage of a firearm, and possessing proceeds of crime exceeding $5,000.He was scheduled to appear Thursday at the Ontario Court of Justice at 10 Armoury Street.Ontario records some of the highest police-reported human trafficking rates in Canada. Toronto police have laid more than 3,200 trafficking-related charges since 2015. Most cases, city officials say, involve people exploited inside Canada rather than smuggled across the border.