News

Minister backtracks on public release of KPMG student loan audit as education disapproval hits 62%

Ministry now says it will consider releasing parts of the taxpayer-funded review after the minister first ruled it out.
Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges and Universities
Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges and UniversitiesGeoff Knight, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario
Doug Ford
Education
OSAP
Nolan Quinn
Ontario taxpayers