Saskatchewan is announcing "significant" changes to its COVID-19 masking policy on Tuesday, according to the Remote and Rural Health Minister Everett Hindley. 

Hindley said the masking policy for healthcare and hospitals across Saskatchewan would revert to pre-COVID-19 masking requirements.

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

what we need is a Minister who calls it something like this: I have reviewed what we did under covid--it is clear that the mask DONT WORK to prevent influenza such as Covid. We are cancelling all masking mandates for the public. Hospitals will have protocols for the operating rooms as they did previously. We are diligently working to have early treatments available for the public, for any future outbreaks of a similar nature. There.

WCanada
WCanada

Well said.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

They will reinstate it soon enough. The human variant of the bird flu was cooked up years ago and is all ready to go for the next phase of the plandemic. mRNA jab poisons are being cooked up currently and will be ready to go from the outset. We will see it by the end of the year. Next phase just around the corner...and this bug they cooked up will actually be deadly, enough so to drive the sheeple and the recently awake back to the jab-poison trough.

lots of info out there on this. Epoch Times just wrote a nice detailed article on a lot of it. Worth reading.

Enjoy it while you can. The next phase will be much more of a hard core push to the final dystopia.

Delby
Delby

Will smith continue to follow SK's lead?

rianc
rianc

What is taking so long in Alberta?

PersonOne
PersonOne

Election. Dont want to upset those who are still wary of Covid.

Left Coast
Left Coast

The Science was clear over 3 years ago . . . cloth & paper masks are useless to stop a Virus. They don't protect you if you are painting a car or sanding drywall . . . how could the possibly protect you from a Virus?

The "Mask" was ALL about Obedience to the so-called Authorities . . . nothing more.

dieraci13
dieraci13

now when the F**k is Danielle Smith gonna do the same. Had it with this clownworld in AHS

GailMolsberry
GailMolsberry

Finally![thumbup]

guest688
guest688

Hey Gail... no kidding... long over due!

