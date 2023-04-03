Saskatchewan is announcing "significant" changes to its COVID-19 masking policy on Tuesday, according to the Remote and Rural Health Minister Everett Hindley.
Hindley said the masking policy for healthcare and hospitals across Saskatchewan would revert to pre-COVID-19 masking requirements.
“I think it will be tomorrow [Tuesday] that we will be announcing through consultation with our partners in the ministry [of Health] and the SHA [Saskatchewan Health Authority] in consultation with Dr Shahab and also Dr Susan Shaw,” replied Hindley.
“We will be reverting back to the previous masking policies in our healthcare facilities. So essentially removing the requirement for masks at facilities.”
Certain areas of healthcare facilities will still require masking as they did prior to the pandemic, according to Hindley.
“Now, of course, just going back to the way it was before the pandemic where, you know, masks would have been used,” said Hindley.
“I would think in operating rooms, ICUs, that sort of thing, you know, high risk, high needs assessment type of areas, but aside from that, to reverting to, its back to where the policy was in SHA facilities prior to the pandemic.”
Hindley said he heard from families and healthcare workers who want to return to pre-pandemic mask policies.
“I know as a minister. I was hearing about it from families but also from healthcare workers,” said Hindley.
“A number of healthcare workers across this province felt that it was time to revert back to the previous policy. So, I know myself personally had a number of phone calls, responding to phone calls from healthcare workers that were also asking for this.”
“So that’s, again, something we raised the minister of Health and I with the folks at the SHA and senior leadership and Dr Shaw and Dr. Shahab and made this decision.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(10) comments
what we need is a Minister who calls it something like this: I have reviewed what we did under covid--it is clear that the mask DONT WORK to prevent influenza such as Covid. We are cancelling all masking mandates for the public. Hospitals will have protocols for the operating rooms as they did previously. We are diligently working to have early treatments available for the public, for any future outbreaks of a similar nature. There.
Well said.
They will reinstate it soon enough. The human variant of the bird flu was cooked up years ago and is all ready to go for the next phase of the plandemic. mRNA jab poisons are being cooked up currently and will be ready to go from the outset. We will see it by the end of the year. Next phase just around the corner...and this bug they cooked up will actually be deadly, enough so to drive the sheeple and the recently awake back to the jab-poison trough.
lots of info out there on this. Epoch Times just wrote a nice detailed article on a lot of it. Worth reading.
Enjoy it while you can. The next phase will be much more of a hard core push to the final dystopia.
Will smith continue to follow SK's lead?
What is taking so long in Alberta?
Election. Dont want to upset those who are still wary of Covid.
The Science was clear over 3 years ago . . . cloth & paper masks are useless to stop a Virus. They don't protect you if you are painting a car or sanding drywall . . . how could the possibly protect you from a Virus?
The "Mask" was ALL about Obedience to the so-called Authorities . . . nothing more.
now when the F**k is Danielle Smith gonna do the same. Had it with this clownworld in AHS
Finally![thumbup]
Hey Gail... no kidding... long over due!
