Minister silent on veterans homelessness progress

Veterans Affairs Minister Jill McKnight was left fumbling for words during a Commons hearing Tuesday, raising questions about her grasp of her own department’s flagship homelessness program.Pressed by Conservative MP Blake Richards (Airdrie-Cochrane, Alta.) for concrete results from the $79.1 million Veteran Homelessness Program, launched in 2023 to “put an end to veteran homelessness,” McKnight sat silent until aides pointed her to a prepared briefing binder.“Do you know how many homeless veterans there were in 2023 versus how many there are now?” asked Richards. Blacklocks' Reporter says McKnight offered no immediate reply. When she finally spoke, she read haltingly from her notes: “Simply put, one homeless veteran is one too many. As you mention, that program has been rolling out.”Richards pushed again for evidence that the program was working. “Do we know the number of homeless veterans now compared to 2023 when it was introduced?” he asked..“The last data we have from the Census was in 2021,” McKnight answered. “We will see new information following the 2026 Census.”Richards appeared stunned. “Two and a half years after launching the program, you’re telling me you’re still relying on 2021 numbers? You don’t even know your starting point,” he said. “If you’re going to measure success, don’t you need to know what you’ve accomplished?”The exchange underscored growing frustration with the department’s inability to track outcomes for programs meant to support veterans. .A June 13 internal briefing note counted roughly 2,000 veterans experiencing homelessness across Canada in the past year, down slightly from 2,400 in 2023.McKnight gave no indication she was aware of the figures. Appointed just five months ago as the eighth Veterans Affairs Minister in six years, the former Delta, B.C. Chamber of Commerce executive appeared unfamiliar with the very file she’s responsible for overseeing.“Nothing changes,” Richards said after the hearing. “We come up with a strategy, and two years later, there are no answers and no accountability. That’s exactly why veterans feel ignored.”