Minister walks back Carney claim on indigenous project approvals

Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin has clarified that federal law does not require cabinet to win approval from indigenous groups before greenlighting major “nation building” projects, despite earlier comments from Prime Minister Mark Carney.In an August 27 letter to the Advisory Council on Impact Assessment, Dabrusin said only the “consideration” of indigenous views is mandatory. Blacklock's Reporter said her remarks came three weeks after Carney claimed projects “must advance the interests of indigenous peoples,” a standard not found in Bill C-5, which governs faster approvals for large industrial projects.“As we work to streamline project assessment timelines, early engagement and indigenous participation will become even more critical,” Dabrusin wrote, adding that obligations include mandatory consideration of indigenous knowledge in reviews and ensuring perspectives are integrated into assessments..The minister emphasized that Ottawa’s “one project, one review” approach with provinces would allow flexibility depending on the type of development and the provincial capacity to regulate.Bill C-5 states cabinet “may consider any factor (it) considers relevant… including the extent to which the project can advance the interests of indigenous peoples.” The wording makes it optional, not mandatory.Carney, however, told reporters on August 7 that projects “must” serve indigenous interests and contribute to clean growth and climate goals. .“We don’t want pie in the sky projects, we want projects that have high likelihood of success,” he said.Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc had already admitted to senators in June that the terms of Bill C-5 were “very difficult to define in specific terms.”