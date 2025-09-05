News

Minister walks back Carney claim on indigenous project approvals

Federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Julie Dabrusin
Federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Julie DabrusinJulie Dabrusin/Instagram
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Dominic Leblanc
Mark Carney
Julie Dabrusin
Bill C-5

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news