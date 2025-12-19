Ministers say Alberta health system ready for busy respiratory virus season

Alberta’s health system is prepared to manage a surge in respiratory illnesses this winter, provincial ministers say, as officials encourage residents to take precautions and use appropriate care options.Ministers Matt Jones and Adriana LaGrange issued a joint statement Wednesday, urging Albertans to stay up to date on immunizations, stay home when sick, and seek care from primary care providers, community pharmacies, urgent care centres, or virtual services rather than immediately turning to emergency departments. Health Link, available 24-7 by calling 811 or online, can also guide residents on where to go for care.LaGrange, minister of primary and preventative health services, thanked health care professionals for their work and emphasized that simple preventative steps can help protect everyone during the peak of the season.Jones, minister of hospital and surgical health services, said hospitals and emergency departments are seeing higher numbers of influenza patients compared with last year, while COVID-19 and RSV cases remain lower. .Winter-related injuries and serious illnesses are also adding pressure to the system, though scheduled procedures and surgeries continue as planned.To manage increased demand, surge and overcapacity protocols have been activated, including adding temporary beds, augmenting staff, reconfiguring hospital spaces, and using virtual hospital supports to allow patients to recover safely at home when appropriate. Additional coordination across hospitals and community sites helps maintain access to essential services while responding to higher patient volumes.Ministers stressed that front-line health teams continue working closely with Acute Care Alberta, hospital providers, Emergency Health Services, and community partners to ensure care is available when and where it’s needed.