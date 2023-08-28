Elks home record

The Edmonton football franchise finally won its first home game since rebranding itself the Elks. 

The team beat the Ottawa Redblacks 30-20 for their first win since Oct. 12, 2019, a span of 1,415 days. Edmonton is 2-9 with its consecutive wins since Tre Ford became the starting quarterback.

