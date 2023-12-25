Miss France winner lambasted for having short hair

Miss France Eve Gilles has been the recipient of international backlash on social media for her short, pixie haircut since winning the crown on Saturday night.The contest is decided in two steps, a public vote and a panel of seven women. Gilles placed third in the public vote, but the panel vote held more weight. Gilles is the first contestant in the pageant’s 103 year history to not have long locks, per New York Post. The 20-year-old from Nord-pas-de-Calais doesn’t take it to heart too much. “Every woman is different,” she said. “We’re used to seeing beautiful Misses with long hair, but I chose an androgynous look with short hair,” she said Saturday after the contest. “No one should dictate who you are. We’re all unique.”She further told Euronews she “wants to be a strong woman.”“I want to make people realize that no matter where you start, no matter what path you take, you can achieve your goals. I want to show people that women are diverse, that we’re all beautiful, that we’re all different and unique,” Gilles said. “I’m not unique because of my hair, I’m unique because I’m Eve."The Miss Universe pageant released a statement to People Magazine defending Gilles’ unconventional look. “There is no one way to be Miss Universe or Miss France and we embrace every look that comes across our stage. We represent the times and being your confident, unique self is the one thing we see being reflected in all of our winners,” the statement said. “We saw personal styles and hair of all types – and we love it! Short, long, curly.”