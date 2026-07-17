MISSING BOY: Calgary police ask public to help find missing 11-year-old Parker

Calgary police are renewing their appeal for the public's help in locating an 11-year-old boy who went missing Thursday morning, releasing an additional photo and urging residents in northwest Calgary to search their properties.Investigators say Parker was last seen between 11:08 a.m. and 11:41 a.m. at his day home in the 0 to 100 block of Connaught Dr. N.W.Police believe he was shirtless when he disappeared and was wearing grey shorts, black Skechers shoes and black noise-cancelling headphones.Officers are asking residents, particularly those in and around the Cambrian Heights neighbourhood, to thoroughly check backyards, unlocked sheds, garages and other places where a child may seek shelter or hide.Around noon Thursday, clothing believed to belong to Parker was found in the 0 to 100 block of Northmount Drive N.W."(Friday), search efforts are continuing in the northwest communities of Cambrian Heights, Thorncliffe, North Haven, North Haven Upper, Highwood, Highland Park, Greenview, Greenview Industrial Park, Nose Hill Park and surrounding communities. We are asking residents in these communities to thoroughly check their properties, including garages, backyards, sheds, under decks and other places where a child may seek shelter or hide," said CPS in a release."We are also asking anyone in these communities who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of Parker to contact police to assist in our search. CCTV or dashcam footage can be uploaded to the following link: https://cps.ca.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/ca26318270."A continued police presence, alongside trained search volunteers, will be in these communities throughout the day. The public may see our search teams, including our Air Support Unit, Mounted Patrol Team, Mountain Bike Unit, Canine Unit and ground search teams. We ask members of the public not to interrupt search teams while they conduct their work. If you see Parker, do not approach him. Instead, keep your distance and contact police immediately."Police say Parker is approximately 4-ft., 11-ins., 90 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.Investigators said Parker has a medical condition, heightening concerns for his safety and well-being.After exhausting investigative leads, police have turned to the public for assistance. Authorities said there is currently nothing to suggest foul play was involved.While the case does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, the Calgary Police Service is working with the Missing Children's Society of Canada to issue a missing child alert in an effort to locate him.Anyone with information about Parker's whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.