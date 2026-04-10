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MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Artemis II successfully returns to Earth with Pacific splash down

Artemis II successfully splashes down in the Pacific Ocean.
Artemis II successfully splashes down in the Pacific Ocean. Courtesy of NASA
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Nasa
Space
Space Agency
Jeremy Hansen
Artemis Mission
Nasas Artemis Ii Mission
Spaceflight
Artemis Program
Space Travel
Space exploration

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