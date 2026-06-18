Mission RCMP seize guns, issue tickets in Lost Creek illegal shooting crackdown

Mission RCMP seized more than a dozen firearms and issued tickets during a weekend crackdown on illegal shooting along Lost Creek Forest Service Road.Police said officers increased patrols in the area after ongoing concerns about people discharging firearms where recreational shooting is prohibited.The first incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. on June 13, when a witness called police about a group of males shooting near the 7.5-kilometre marker of the forest service road.An officer found five males from Abbotsford linked to a blue GMC Sierra. Police said two of them were shooting firearms while the others claimed they were only there to watch.The two gun owners, both 21, had five firearms seized for further investigation and were later each issued a $690 ticket for discharging a firearm in a no-shooting area.Roughly an hour later, officers conducting proactive patrols found another group of five people, including two who were actively shooting.Police seized four guns from a 27-year-old Delta man and a 26-year-old Surrey man.Fifteen minutes after that, officers came across another group of illegal shooters.Police said four males, two from Surrey and two from Nova Scotia, were associated with a black 2023 Dodge Durango and were handling two shotguns..The group told officers they had gone to the area to film a rap video and did not know the shooting regulations. Their firearms were seized and police said they will be served with tickets.The following evening, a witness reported a group of males associated with two Honda Civics shooting along Lost Creek Forest Service Road.Mission RCMP stopped the vehicles as they were leaving the area and found a rifle, two shotguns and a prohibited firearm among a group of seven males from Abbotsford.Police said the prohibited firearm was relinquished for destruction. Tickets were issued for illegal shooting and for open liquor in the vehicles.Mission RCMP are reminding the public that recreational shooting is illegal within 400 metres of forest service roads in the Sylvester and Lost Creek Forest Service Road area, meaning nearly all of the area is closed to shooting.Violators can face a $690 ticket, seizure of their firearms and possible criminal charges.Anyone who sees illegal shooting in the area is asked to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or 911.