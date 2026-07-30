News

Mississauga freezes new AI data centres for up to two years

Council votes unanimously to pause major digital facilities as developer signals likely appeal
The GTA has been seeing a push for data centre development
The GTA has been seeing a push for data centre developmentWestern Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario
Ai
Mississauga
Data Centre
Urban Planning
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news