Mississauga freezes new AI data centres for up to two years

TORONTO — Mississauga city council voted unanimously Wednesday to advance a temporary freeze on new AI data centres and other major digital infrastructure facilities, becoming one of the first municipalities in Canada to take the step.The motion, introduced by Ward 9 Councillor Martin Reid and seconded by Ward 10 Councillor Sue McFadden, directs staff to prepare an interim control bylaw. The bylaw would prohibit construction of these facilities for up to one year, with the option to extend the pause for a second year while the city studies planning policies, zoning and potential impacts.Staff are expected to return with the bylaw for final approval on Sept. 16. The city will consult residents, Indigenous communities, utilities, industry representatives and environmental experts during the review.The decision follows months of resident opposition to a proposed Prologis data centre near Argentia Road and 10th Line in the Meadowvale Business Park, close to Lisgar GO Station. The industrial real estate company has applied to rezone the site for a roughly 229,000-square-foot, two-storey facility..Residents, including a large number of young speakers at Wednesday’s meeting, cited concerns about electricity demand on the grid, water use, noise, greenhouse gas emissions and the relatively small number of permanent jobs such facilities create. Prologis has estimated about 790 construction jobs annually during development, roughly 75 permanent jobs once operational, and more than $1.6 million a year in municipal property taxes.A Prologis representative told councillors the company is “very likely” to appeal the pause to the Ontario Land Tribunal. The firm had indicated it would not appeal if the city simply proceeded with a staff study of data centres due later this year.Mayor Carolyn Parrish did not vote on the motion. She expressed reservations about overriding staff advice, which favoured a study over a full freeze, and about potential impacts on businesses and tax revenue. At the same time, she said she “sympathizes 100%” with residents’ uncertainty and “fear of the unknown.”“We don’t know what data centres are going to do to our communities,” Parrish said..Hamilton council rejects data centre moratorium amid resident protests.A similar moratorium motion failed in Hamilton earlier this month. Some U.S. cities and states have also restricted data-centre development amid growing public opposition.The Mississauga pause does not cancel existing applications but buys time for clearer rules. Future decisions remain subject to Ontario’s planning framework and possible appeals.The move highlights mounting tension between rapid tech-driven development and local control over infrastructure impacts in the Greater Toronto Area.