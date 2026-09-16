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Mississauga freezes new data centres for a year after unanimous vote

Pause covers sites over 10 megawatts and leaves Prologis’s 40-megawatt Meadowvale plan in limbo
Mayor of Mississauga Carolyn Parrish
Mayor of Mississauga Carolyn ParrishIllustration
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Mississauga
Mayor Carolyn Parrish
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Western Standard
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